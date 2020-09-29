The Benton City Council has approved a resolution authorizing the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Congo and Shenandoah roads.
With the approval of the resolution, the city will submit an application for the construction of the roundabout to Metroplan. Funding for the project is contingent on the project’s selection and award by the Metroplan Board of Directors.
Although the resolution was approved, the vote was not unanimous with Alderman Steve Lee voting against the resolution.
“I’ve got people in my Ward that have complained to me daily that don’t care for the roundabout at Longhills,” Lee said.
Adding that some residents told him they felt as though the roundabouts were “shoved down our throats,” Lee told the council prior to the vote that he would be voting against the measure.
Lee represents Ward 5 Postion 1.
A number of roundabouts have been added in the area on Alcoa Road and more recently at the intersection of Congo Road and West Longhills Road.
Alderman Jeff Hamm, who represents Ward 5 Position 2, informed the council that he would be supporting the measure and that residents in his area spoke positively about roundabouts.
For full story, see the Sept. 29 edition of The Saline Courier.