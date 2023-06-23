The recent actions the Saline County Quorum Court has taken to oversee the public library raise legal questions county authorities can’t answer.
In April, the Saline County Quorum Court approved a resolution requesting the local library move certain books deemed obscene or explicit out of the children’s section. Library Director Patty Hector responded by saying a resolution is a request, not a binding law, and that the current legal precedent set in Counts v. Cedarville School District 2003, ruled it was unconstitutional to restrict access to certain books in a public or school library.
Critics of the Quorum Court’s actions have argued the same as Hector, arguing that removing books or restricting access to them is the same as book banning.
Saline County Attorney Will Gruber said in an email Tuesday he was unable to answer if there was a legal precedent for the county to require the library to move certain books. He did note however that, “Saline County has not required the library to move certain books.”
That has not stopped Saline County Judge Matt Brumley and members of the Quorum Court from accusing library leadership of “lack of action” in response to the resolution.
Brumley expressed that he had lost confidence in the library leadership at a library board meeting in May. Shortly after, library board chair Caroline Robinson resigned and Brumley appointed a replacement that same day before the public even knew there was a vacancy.
Now, the justices of the peace are preparing to give the county judge oversight of the library board, particularly in the areas of employment and spending.
Members of the Quorum Court implored concerned residents at meetings that they would not target the library’s funding, but now they are considering an ordinance which would give oversight of spending to the county judge. Gruber stated that there is legal precedent for elected officials having authority over the hiring and firing of local library employees.
JP Keith Keck said Monday if the court approved the ordinance presented that night, he would have seen it as retribution against the library staff after the Quorum Court put them in a legal situation he described as “awkward.”
When Gruber was asked how the county plans to navigate potential First Amendment violations he said, “Saline County has recommended the Library Board issue an RFQ for law firms with an expertise in constitutional law, specifically the First Amendment.”
Gruber said he didn’t want to speculate on the differences between the ongoing situation in Saline County and the one from Counts v. Cedarville School District, the case Hector has continuously referenced as the law the library staff is following. Gruber’s answer is, “I don’t want to speculate as these are distinct and dissimilar situations.”
In 2003, a dozen national groups and author Judy Blume filed an amicus brief in support of two Arkansas parents who are challenging in federal court the decision by the Cedarville School District to restrict access to J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series in school libraries.
The groups contend that the school district's decision violates the plaintiffs' First Amendment right to receive information and ideas, according to the website bookweb.org. The case was the first legal challenge to a restriction on the use of Harry Potter books in a public school. The US District Court for the Western District of Arkansas determined that the student’s First Amendment rights had been violated by the restriction.
At a meeting on Monday night, Saline County resident Greg White referred Article 13 of the Arkansas Code which reads “No person shall be appointed to the office of country librarian unless before the appointment the person is recommended for appointment by the county library board.”
He also mentioned petitioning to join the ACLU and Central Arkansas Library System lawsuit against Act 372, the law which created the pathway for challenging books in public libraries.
“Act 372 could lead Arkansas libraries to create ‘adult-only’ areas and put librarians at risk of criminal charges if minors access those areas, or even to remove materials entirely if the library lacks space to house a separate ‘adult-only’ area. It would restrict libraries and bookstores from freely offering books and other items due to the threat of criminal prosecution,” a press release from the ACLU states.