After nearly three years serving the public as county attorney, Will Gruber has decided it’s time to step out of the ring and head to the private sector.
It was a personal decision for Gruber. His new job is closer to his home and will allow him to spend more time with his wife and kids, he said.
“I have loved being here, it was just the time to make a decision that could enable my family to spend more time together,” said Gruber.
Gruber took the job during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, replacing Clay Ford who was elected district judge.
“Being in a position of leadership within an organization during the COVID-19 pandemic is something that I will never forget. While it provided challenges, I am proud that Saline County Government did an excellent job of balancing the public health risk, with maintaining continuity of operations, ensuring that the vital role that county government plays in the community was not diminished,” said Gruber.
Gruber had several accomplishments while serving as county attorney, including but not limited to developing the county’s American Rescue Plan RFP, which resulted in the county’s approval of a $10 million water project, $8.5 million jail expansion and a $5.4 million emergency communications project, overseeing the county’s signature tourism and economic development projects like the Southwest Trail and the Old River Bridge, said Trevor Villines, Saline County communicators director.
Gruber’s tenure began under former County Judge Jeff Arey who shared the following words about his experiences working with Gruber.
“Will Gruber has been a tremendous asset and contributor to the success that our County has achieved over the last several years. In addition to his regular duties as County Attorney, he has played an integral role in managing projects and grants as well as developing and strengthening policies and programs. He was always prepared and composed. Will is a trusted advisor and a great friend to me and always will be. I have no doubt that he will be successful in his new tenure,” said Arey.
Gruber will make officially make his exit on July 21. Current County Judge Matt Brumley said that although Gruber will be missed, he is fully supportive of Gruber in his decision.
"Will Gruber has been an invaluable asset to Saline County and those who work within Saline County government. Will's hard work, dedication and integrity are some of the many attributes he exhibited every day as Saline County Attorney. As a new County Judge, I was aware of the importance of having an excellent County Attorney.
“Will Gruber far exceeded my expectations. Opportunities like the one Will and his family have received, do not come around very often. I fully support Will's decision to venture forward into this next season of life and I am excited to see what his future holds. I will always be grateful for the time and service Will has given Saline County,” said Brumley. “He has left a positive mark on Saline County.”
Gruber will be working for a law firm in Little Rock. He was offered the job in November but wanted to stay on as county attorney through the transition between county judges. Gruber said he wanted to stay with the county until the fall but the firm told him it was time for him to start the new job.
Gruber described his time as county attorney as a fantastic experience.
“I had ties to Saline County before I worked here and I was honored to have the opportunity,” said Gruber. "With amazing quality of life and public safety initiatives underway, there is significant momentum in Saline County. It has been tremendously inspiring to see everyone collaborating to better the county as a whole.
“The people of Saline County have come together as a team, whether it be in the implementation of the CTE Center, PSAP consolidations, choice of the countywide EMS provider, or development of the Southwest Trail. It has been a true honor to serve the people of Saline County and assist in these efforts,” he said.