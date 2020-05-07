Today, in consultation with Saline County Juvenile Judge Robert Herzfeld, Saline County Judge Jeff Arey and Benton Mayor Tom Farmer have announced that they are lifting their respective jurisdiction’s juvenile stay-at-home orders.
The orders had been in place since April 6.
With COVID-19 infection numbers seeing a decline locally, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is presently loosening certain restrictions within the state in order to gradually return Arkansas to its state prior to the spread of COVID-19 to our area of the country.
The leaders leaders encourage juveniles and the general public to continue to follow the directives as laid out by the governor and the Arkansas Department of Health.
According to ADH, Saline County has had 67 positive cases of COVID-19 with 55 recoveries and 1,491 negative tests since the start of the pandemic in March.
Statewide, there are 3,611 confirmed cases with 2,123 recoveries and 87 deaths.
Nearly 60,000 tests have been administered with 56,384 returning negative.
Across the nation, 1.23 million have tested positive for the virus. 189,910 have recovered and more than 73,500 have perished.