County Clerk Doug Curtis addressed some recent rumors that have been circulating online about voting.
“We want everyone to vote, whether they are Republican, Democrat or Independent,” Curtis said.
He emphasized that no matter his own party affiliation, all votes will be counted. He said when he walks into his office to do his job his affiliation is with Saline County and the job he was elected to do, not a party.
“I am a true believer the cornerstone of our democracy is elections,” Curtis said.
Curtis was concerned about a rumor claiming that the county was planning to have half the poll workers and half the machines as previous years causing longer lines that might prevent some people going to vote. A social media post regarding the rumor claimed it is voter suppression.
Election Coordinator Allison Cain said she had spoken to one of the poll workers who wanted to know what to expect from the election during the pandemic. Thinking of the need for social distancing and to keep voters and poll workers safe, Cain said they may only be able to have half of the machines than normal in the Vote Here Center.
That information was shared with other poll workers. Cain believes that one person took it to believe there will be a cut in what will be available.
“We don’t want voters voting right on top of each other,” Cain said.”We are going to get as many machines in there as we can.”
Curtis emphasized during this pandemic keeping everyone safe is a top priority. Plans for the number of machines and how voting will work has not been finalized. Curtis and Cain both said they have to base decisions on directions from the state that they have to follow.
Curtis said lines may appear to be long, but that may be because voters will have to be spaced six feet apart for safety.
They also emphasized they have no plans to cut the number of poll sites available for voters.
He has also heard complaints about the possibility of removing the polling site from the Ralph Bunche area. He said this may occur because the current location, the community center, is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Those with disabilities would not be able to vote there.
He believes that would not be a burden since the Vote Here Center is only a half mile from the community.
Curtis said there are 75,000 voters in Saline County and he wants every one of them to have the same chance to vote.
One way the county has made voting easier is by eliminating assigned polling places and instead allowing residents to vote whichever poll site is most convenient.
He said before the change he spoke to a man who worked in another town. By the time he returned to where his assigned polling place was, voting was closed. He would pass several locations on his way, but since they weren’t assigned to him he was not able to vote.
Curtis said there are many in Saline County in a similar situation so the county moved to vote centers any registered voter can use.
For those who can’t stand in line or the virus is causing them to be afraid, Curtis wants to remind voters they can vote absentee. They just need to come to his office or print the application for an absentee ballot and return it. Voters have until Nov. 2 to return their absentee ballots to counted on Election Day.
Curtis said he has heard many rumors about the post office, but the local post office has always been great about ensuring that all election related mail gets to the County Clerk’s office. He said there have been times the office has had one ballot and they have sent someone over to deliver it special to ensure it got there.
“They are really good about that,” Curtis said.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Curtis has already seen many absentee requests and expects many more. He has faith they will be handled properly.
Anyone can be a poll worker. With some of the older poll workers not working this year due to concerns about the virus, the county needs more poll workers this year. Anyone interested can contact Cain at the County Clerk’s office. All poll workers go through training.
They can choose to work the day of the election only, work early voting days or both.
Early voting begins Oct. 19.
“We want everyone in Saline County to know we want everyone to vote,” Curtis said.