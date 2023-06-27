brumley presser

Saline County Judge Matt Brumley held a press conference on Monday to address the ongoing situation with the Saline County Library. Brumley stressed that he does not believe in “banning books,” but rather he would like to see books that are sexually explicit, obscene or age-inappropriate moved out of the children’s section of the library. The county judge emphasized that he doesn’t have a problem with books about sexual identity or preferences, but that he has an issue with books that show “sexual detail, graphically described and explicit in the content, regardless of the subject matter.”

