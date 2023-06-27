Saline County Judge Matt Brumley held a press conference on Monday to address the ongoing situation with the Saline County Library. Brumley stressed that he does not believe in “banning books,” but rather he would like to see books that are sexually explicit, obscene or age-inappropriate moved out of the children’s section of the library. The county judge emphasized that he doesn’t have a problem with books about sexual identity or preferences, but that he has an issue with books that show “sexual detail, graphically described and explicit in the content, regardless of the subject matter.”
featured
County Judge says he wants to move, not ban, books
- Destin Davis
-
- Updated
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- County Judge says he wants to move, not ban, books
- Childress announces candidacy for State Representative seat
- Benton Police: Little Rock man arrested on charges of animal cruelty
- Evans named new Lady Miner coach
- County attorney says there’s legal precedent for county judge to hire, fire library staff
- Bryant alum returns, becomes head Hornet
- Crissy’s Pub Style burger is headed to the “Super Bowl of competitive cooking”
- 3 Lady Miners make All-State
Most Popular
Articles
- Bryant alum returns, becomes head Hornet
- Herb’s Barber Shop awards two more scholarships
- County attorney says there’s legal precedent for county judge to hire, fire library staff
- Crissy’s Pub Style burger is headed to the “Super Bowl of competitive cooking”
- Benton Police: Little Rock man arrested on charges of animal cruelty
- 3 Lady Miners make All-State
- Battle over books resumes as residents and JP raise legal concerns at QC
- Groudbreaking for Ralph Buche Community Center renovations scheduled for Thursday
- Evans named new Lady Miner coach
- Hogs expected to match 1992 on draft night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.