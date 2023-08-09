County Judge still interviewing library board candidates

County Judge Matt Brumley is still interviewing candidates for the Saline County Library Board, but he intends to have his choice made before the next Quorum Court meeting on Aug. 21.
“I have interviewed the three names recommended by the library board,” Brumley told the county Public Works and Safety Committee on Monday. “There are three people I have also called for interviews who either expressed interest in the position or who were recommended to me.”
The vacancy on the library board was a discussion item on the committee meeting agenda, and about 40 people were in the gallery to watch the proceedings.
The vacancy on the library board follows the resignation of Laine Holleran in June, making her the second board member to step down in that month. Former board chair Caroline Robinson also resigned earlier in June.
Both resignations were prompted by months of controversy surrounding the library's contents. During the controversy, Brumley and other Quorum Court members expressed frustration with the library's response to their actions.
During a meeting in July, the library board recommended three candidates for consideration by County Judge Matt Brumley and the Quorum Court. The recommended candidates are Jonelle Stevens, Robin Campbell, and Sam Gibson.
Brumley did not disclose the names of the additional candidates he is considering for the library board during the meeting.
The county judge told the committee he would be sending out an email with the name of his recommendation prior to the next Quorum Court meeting.
At the next Quorum Court meeting, the justices of the peace will also hear the third and final reading of an ordinance that proposes amendments to the 1978 law that created the Saline County Library Board. The proposed amendments grant the County Judge oversight in several areas, including the management and operations of the library.
The amendments remove language from the ordinance which gave the library board power to employ and remove all employees of the Saline County Library, instead opting to give that power to the County Judge. The original law simply required the library to go through an annual audit, the new language states the library should submit an annual audit conducted by a third-party non-governmental accounting firm.
The proposed changes would also require the board to submit proposals of changes to rules, policies, procedures, or regulations to the County Judge for review.
The ordinance, set for the third reading during the Aug. 14 Quorum Court meeting, states that the Saline County Library board, created by this ordinance, will have full authority, subject to oversight by the Saline County Judge, to manage, operate, maintain, and keep all buildings in good condition.
The Quorum Court will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, in the Saline County Courthouse in Benton.