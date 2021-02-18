Saline County Judge Jeff Arey has announced the closure of all county offices including the Saline County Courthouse for Friday, Feb. 19 due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.
County offices closed Friday
- Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Reporter
