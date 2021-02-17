Saline County Judge Jeff Arey has announced that all county offices will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 18 due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.
featured
County offices to remain closed
- Dana Guthrie
-
- Updated
Dana Guthrie
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Saline County schools announce additional closures
- Benton Utilities outlines outage procedures; no blackouts planned yet
- County offices to remain closed
- Benton Parks holding St. Patrick’s Day 5K and Fun Run
- Hutchinson discusses weather, changes event mandates
- Hogs down Gators for 7th straight in SEC
- Miners return to field with experience, depth
- Bryant School Board meeting rescheduled
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton man dead in weekend crash
- Entergy urges usage limits; Benton Utilities monitoring capacity
- Benton Middle School releases 1st semester honor roll
- Church of Helping Hands opening warming center
- Utilities near breaking points due to cold weather
- Woodgrill Buffet to reopen Thursday after 11-month closure
- Local medical groups closed due to weather
- Newest board member looks back at first six months
- Virtual learning for local districts
- Former Panther Pallette showing confidence
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.