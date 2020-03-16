Saline County officials and judges have announced a number of policies the county will be following due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The joint announcement from Saline County Judge Jeff Arey and Saline County Administrative Circuit Judge Robert Herzfeld was released Sunday and outlines the county’s administrative response to the outbreak.
“We have been in near constant contact with local, state and federal officials, and we are categorically mindful of the need to eliminate crowds, practice social distancing and take all appropriate measures while continuing to do the people’s business and ensuring that justice is available to our citizens,” Arey said in the release. “While we urge everyone to exercise the proper protocols by staying home and away from other people as much as possible, there are some responsibilities that must be carried out even in disturbing times such as these, therefore, under the following protocols county offices and courts will remain open at this time.”
Herzfeld added that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as shortness of breath, fever, or a dry cough, should stay home and contact their health care provider to determine the best course of action for their health and the health of others in our community.
“Anyone who is exhibiting these symptoms will not be allowed to enter county facilities and will be escorted off the property if necessary,” Herzfeld said.
While county and state offices housed in county buildings will remain open to the public at this time, Arey and other elected officials are asking the public to delay any nonurgent business for the next several weeks.
“First, ask yourself if your business can be put off for some time,” Arey said. “Second, call the county office to see whether you can be helped over the phone, internet or through email. Third, if you really must come to a county office, please do not bring extra friends or family with you, and take care of your business quickly and do your best to maintain appropriate social spacing of six feet or more from other people as much as possible. Please use common sense. This may not be the time to renew your driver’s license if your birthday is in August.”
Herzfeld outlined the policies for both circuit and district court hearings and trials.
“I want to note that all of our Saline County Circuit and District Judges have been diligent over the past week in working together and with attorneys and staff to reduce our dockets to prevent crowding while staying within our constitutional due process requirements,” Herzfeld said. “As a result of our proactive measures, the number of circuit court hearings and trials for the next few weeks are down to just a handful of mandatory and emergency cases.”
Felony criminal callbacks in Judge Grisham Phillips’ 3rd division that were scheduled for today could not be removed all together.
“If you have a court order to appear in 3rd Division (today) and you or your attorney have not already received a written order of continuance, then you must come to the courthouse in the morning to sign and receive your new court order setting your next hearing date,” Herzfeld said. “There will be a system in place to handle that extremely quickly. Please avoid gathering in groups or close to other people for the short time you may have to wait. The other type of cases that could not be continued for Monday include Dependent/Neglect cases in 2nd Division. These cases must be heard by law, but Judge Arnold obviously knows his business, and I’m confident he will move through those matters efficiently while ensuring that everyone has their proper hearing.”
Noting the high volume of cases that are handled in the county, Herzfeld added that many measures are being taken to have justice done will also protecting the public.
“Our District Courts, of course, handle a very high volume of traffic and misdemeanor cases as well as a variety of other important matters, “ Herzfeld said. “Judge Stephanie Casady and Judge Josh Newton are putting emergency systems in place to continue or process these cases rapidly for the next several weeks to ensure that cases are properly continued or concluded as quickly as possible.”
According to Herzfeld, individuals who are not symptomatic should show up to court unless an individual has received and prior notice from their attorney. He also warns individuals not to try and take advantage of the situation by not appearing and falsely claiming COVID-19 as the reason.
“If you have COVID-19 symptoms, do not come to court, but you must contact your attorney to discuss your situation as soon as possible,” Herzfeld said. “If you do not have an attorney, contact the proper court directly and follow their instructions. We, as judges, will have to find the balance between ensuring that no contagious person has an incentive to come to court while ensuring that people properly take care of their legal responsibilities, particularly those who are accused of crimes. Frankly, we’re going to be a lot more interested in helping someone who calls and provides good contact information and is making a real effort versus someone who tries to tell us two months from now that they had the virus but never bothered to call and can’t provide any documentation. We know the difference,and it will be reflected in outcomes.”
Arey added that county leaders will continue to monitor the situation and will adapt policy as needed.
“We believe that these procedures—with the good faith, cooperation, and assistance of our fellow citizens—can achieve the goals of handling critical governmental business and managing emergency cases while following the advice of healthcare professionals to limit or eliminate crowding,” Arey said. “However, we will be monitoring everything closely, and if we determine that it is appropriate to take additional action then we will do so immediately to protect the public. Things are moving fast, but we want to assure everyone that we are doing all we can to stay ahead of the curve while taking care of people and critical matters.”
For more information contact Arey at jeff.arey@salinecounty.org or call 501-303-5640 during office hours. Herzfeld can be reached during office hours at 501-303-1584 or robertherzfeld@gmail.com.