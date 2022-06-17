For the past 14 months, county officials in a partnership with Johnson Controls have been working to make the county offices more efficient in hopes of saving taxpayers’ money.
Improvements have included installing LED light fixtures and retrofitting bathrooms fixtures to conserve water. Outdated air conditioning units were also replaced with more efficient models as well as updating the washer and dryer system at the Saline County Detention Center. One of the biggest piece of the project is solar panels at various county offices along with a solar field on Edison Avenue. The new 667-kilowatt solar ground facility will power most of the Saline County Detention Center.
The solar array, which sits on approximately three acres is made up of 1,482 solar ground panels.
County leaders along with city of Benton officials and representatives from various partners for the project attended a ceremony Thursday morning to celebrate the completion of the solar array.
Alex Ray, director of business development for Johnson Controls in Arkansas, told the crowd more information about the project.
“Johnson Controls is proud and thankful to be involved in this project to ensure decades of cost savings to the county,” Ray said. “This project delivers strong economic return for our tax dollars, millions in needed facility improvements, and a cleaner environment.”
In total, there are more than 2,500 solar modules installed across eight county offices.
All of the energy efficient projects were completed by the county based on guaranteed savings by Johnson Controls. The county has invested more than $6 million.
“Johnson Controls is guaranteeing $7.1 million in utility savings over the 20 years and we are anticipating a $1.2 million reduction in operations and maintenance spending,” Ray said. “The economic benefits are incredible, but there are some really cool environmental benefits.”
The energy efficiency measures have reduced the county’s energy footprint by 34 percent and more than 4,000 gallons of water is being avoided every year, he said.
In total, the project will offset 1.6 million kilowatt hours currently expended by the county and save in utility costs resulting in a guaranteed 20-year payback on the investment. The reduction of carbon dioxide emission caused by these panels would be equal to the county planting 27,000 acres of pine forests in a year, Ray explained.
Ray mentioned that as a Saline County resident he is excited to see this project come to fruition.
Saline County Judge Jeff Arey called this project “a success story.”
“I am extremely proud of this project … to create an initiative with both facility improvements across all county buildings to save time and save millions of tax dollars for Saline County citizens. Those tax dollars would have otherwise just simply gone to pay utility bills. So improve things and saving money that’s pretty much a win-win don’t you think?” he said.
Arey commended the Saline County Quorum Court for their approval of this project and county employees who have worked together to see the project through.
“You can’t get anything done without a great team,” he said.
Becky Keogh, cabinet secretary for the state’s Department of Energy and Environment, who also addressed the crowd noted that Arkansas is in the top 5 percent of states for solar energy.
“We’re in a sweet spot to be a solar leader across this country,” she said.
She committed the Arkansas legislators and Gov. Asa Hutchinson for their support of these initiatives.