County residents implore JPs to return to paper ballots

After several passionate Saline County residents implored the Quorum Court Tuesday night to ditch electronic voting and return to paper ballots for elections, County Judge Matt Brumley introduced an election integrity resolution.
Titled “A Resolution Expressing Support for the Saline County Election Commission Exercising Their Full Range of Authority Regarding Election Integrity,” the resolution authorizes the election commission to conduct a recount, on its own motion, of the returns from any or all precincts, without a request from a candidate.
The resolution also pledges the full support of the Quorum Court to the election commissioners, including financial support if necessary, to ensure public confidence in Saline County elections.
“My hope is we use the mechanism to bring forward evidence of the efficacy of the election process in Saline County,” Brumley said while introducing his resolution. The justices of the peace approved the resolution unanimously, after voting to add the measure to the night's agenda.
Brumley said since his taking office on Jan. 2 he has been inundated with questions about the county's election system.
Brumley wanted to review election results himself, however, the county judge cannot call for a retrospective election audit, only a circuit judge can order such an review, he said.
The election commission and the candidates are the only county figures who can request recounts, and if it's the candidate's request, then the candidate pays for it.
Former Saline Republican Party Chairman Steve Lux, of Hot Springs Village, was the first speaker of the 14 speakers, and he told the court members that paper ballots were more susceptible to voter fraud than electronic voting. “Why do you think the state spent millions of dollars for the voting machines?”
He recounted an instance in Fordyce where a sheriff's election turned in 300 more ballots than a presidential race. Lux also recalled the title of Conway County Sheriff Marlin Hawkins' autobiography – “How I Stole Elections.”
Resident Scott Wise, of River Oaks, was not convinced electronic voting was better than paper ballots.
“Most of us are not computer programmers,” he said. He quoted President Ronald Reagan's maxim “trust, but verify” in dealing with electronic ballots.
Former JP James Zahnd, of Hot Springs Village, said he was on the Quorum Court when the decision was made to switch to machine voting. “I can't for the life of me understand why you would go back.”
County resident Kandi Cox brought up a theme that was repeated throughout the evening. “I can't read bar code,” she said, adding that the bar code system has long been subject to hacking.
“Voting machines are programmed in an opaque environment,” she said.
Brumley had to remind the crowd not to applaud or boo the speakers, and asked that the audience of about 50 people remain quiet and listen to the speakers.
State Election Commissioner Jamie Clemmer said the state routinely audits 20 percent of all election returns for accuracy, and noted the only ballots that are usually problematic are the absentee ballots, which are paper ballots.
County resident Elene Murray said she trusts the Saline County officials, but questioned what happened to the election returns once they left the county and went to Little Rock.
“I don't have confidence that the numbers are not adjusted,” she said.
“I think what's important is the people want what they want, and it's your responsibility to represent us,” Bill Whipple, of Benton, told the JPs.
Of the 14 speakers, 11 were in favor of a return to paper ballots.
“From everything I heard tonight, it's not unique,” Brumley said. “I don't shy from that way of thinking, that we should 'trust but verify.'”