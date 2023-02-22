County residents implore JPs to return to paper ballots

About 50 people turned out Tuesday night for the Saline County Quorum Court meeting, and 11 residents spoke in favor of the county reverting to paper ballots for elections instead of the current electronic voting machines.

 Randal Seyler / The Saline Courier

After several passionate Saline County residents implored the Quorum Court Tuesday night to ditch electronic voting and return to paper ballots for elections, County Judge Matt Brumley introduced an election integrity resolution.