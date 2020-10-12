The Saline Courier editorial staff has once again performed well at the annual Arkansas Press Association Better Newspaper Editorial Contest.
Each year, member newspaper from across the state compete in more than 20 categories in hopes of being named the best publication in their respective divisions.
These include daily and weekly news organizations.
Recently, the Courier received word it had won or placed in 16 categories, bringing home 19 honors. This year’s convention was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I could not be more proud of the team we have here at the Courier,” said Managing Editor Josh Briggs. “This group strives to bring our local communities their news every day. The high quality of writing and talent this team has is truly an asset to Saline County.”
Among first-place honors, the Courier captured six awards, including:
• Best Sports Column, by Josh Briggs — “Cards lineup littered with All-State snubs.”
“Numbers don’t lie. You have revealed how favoritism plays a role in All-State selections and good athletes get overlooked. If not for their local sports reporter, no one would know. Great job,” a judge said.
• Single Sports Action Photo, by Aaron Brewer.
This photograph included a Benton Panthers football player diving for a score during a game last season.
A judge called it a “Winning shot with a winning play.”
• Single Sports Feature Photo, by Greg Davis.
Davis, a freelance photographer, is no stranger to high finishes each year during this contest. This selection included a photo of a youngster riding a sheep during the 2019 Saline County Fair and Rodeo.
“Love this photo. So cute,” a judge commented.
•Best Picture Photo Essay, by Josh Briggs and Elisha Morrison — Re-Fashion Bash.
A page full of pictures tells the story of the 2019 Re-Fashion Bash held at the Benton Event Center. Morrison’s photos, coupled with the design by Briggs, landed the Courier the top honor.
“The work on the graphic put this over the top,” a judge said.
• Best Graphic Design Portfolio, by Josh Briggs.
Briggs has been designing most of the Courier’s daily product for nearly 10 years.
“Best by leaps and bounds. Very talented,” a judge said.
• Best Community Coverage: Tourism, by the Courier staff.
With the county being one of the fastest-growing areas of the state, the Courier strives to help new residents understand its history and attractions through its publication each year.
Other awards from the contest include:
• Best Humorous Column, by Kelly Freudensprung — Second place.
• Best Headline Writing, by Sarah Perry — Second place.
• Best Picture Page Photo Essay, by Josh Briggs and Sarah Perry — Second place.
• Best Community Coverage: Business, by Elisha Morrison — Second place.
• Best Community Coverage: Educational, by the Courier staff — Second place.
• Best Feature Story, by Josh Briggs — Second place.
• Best Beat Reporting, by Dana Guthrie — Second place.
• Best Headline Writing, by Josh Briggs — Third place.
• Best Single Sports Action Photo, by Greg Davis — Third place.
• Best Website — Third place.
• Best Community Coverage: Health and Medical, by the Courier staff — Third place.
• Best Sports Feature Story, by Josh Briggs — Third Place.
The Saline Courier also finished second in the running for best small daily in the state.
The Courier publishes Tuesday through Sunday. For information on how to subscribe, call 501-315-8228.