The Saline Courier is saying goodbye to one of its talented senior reporters.
Sarah Perry, who joined the publication in 2013, has been promoted to managing editor of The Malvern Daily Record — sister publication to the Courier.
"Working with many talented journalists throughout the years, I have learned countless things. My time at the Courier has made me a better writer and encouraged me to be even better in the future," Perry said. "I plan to take that drive into my new career and give that encouragement to other fellow reporters."
Perry joined the Courier staff after graduating from the University of Arkansas in 2013. Before beginning her career, she interned with the Pine Bluff Commercial.
Since making Saline County home, Perry has made contacts with hundreds of people, many of which she considers friends.
"In Saline County, I did not just find a job, I found a home and a community," Perry said.
In 2019, Perry made a bigger name for herself across the state, capturing the highly respected I.F. Stone Award from the Arkansas Press Association, which recognizes those in investigative reporting.
Perry wrote a number of stories leading up to the most recent mayoral election, which resulted in the unseating of longtime Bryant Mayor Jill Dabbs.
Throughout her relatively young career, Perry has been awarded top honors in news, in-depth and feature writing and multiple coverage areas as well.
At the Daily Record, Perry will manage an editorial staff of three.
"Losing a reporter like Sarah will be tough," said Saline Courier Managing Editor Josh Briggs. "Having to replace someone with the work ethic like hers is nearly impossible. She has been a crucial asset to our team and will be greatly missed."
Perry will continue to make Saline County her home, along with her husband, Richard Perry, and their 3-year-old son, Elijah.
"Myself and our staff at the Courier wish Sarah the very best of luck," Briggs added. "We have no doubt the Daily Record is getting a true leader and hard worker."