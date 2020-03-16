In an attempt to help combat the spread of COVID-19, The Saline Courier and its staff have decided to close all entrances to the public at its Downtown Benton location.
However, the publication will continue to print every day and will distribute newspapers as usual.
The decision was made by Publisher Kelly Freudensprung on Monday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas had risen to 22 after reaching 16 during the weekend. Currently, according to reports, only one case is linked to Saline County, however, school districts have been shut down statewide for the remainder of the month as a precaution.
The Courier has a number of ways for its readers to receive news and updates, including its website at www.salinecourier.com, its social media platforms and eEdition, which is produced daily.
The Courier staff is working diligently to bring updated information regarding COVID-19 — on the local, state and nationwide levels — to its readers.
For more information regarding eEdition subscriptions or access to online content, call 501-315-8228.