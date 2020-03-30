The Saline County District Court has rescheduled certain court cases due to the novel coronavirus.
In a public notice issued by Judge Josh Newton, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, court cases that were scheduled for April 7 at 1 p.m. will be rescheduled to July 7.
“You must appear at the court any time from now to April 7, 2020, to sign an acknowledgement,” Newton said in the notice. “There will be a list posted on the front doors of the court for you to sign.”
Individuals that are unable to come to court to sign the acknowledgment may e-mail or mail the court an acknowledgement stating that they are aware that the court date has been changed from the April date to July.
“Failure to do one of the above listed actions will result in a failure to appear warrant,” Newton said in the post.
Responses may be sent to lredmon@salinedistrictcourt.com or mailed to the Saline County Extension Complex 1605 Edison Ave., Benton, AR 72015.