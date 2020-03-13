In a social media statement Thursday, Saline County Circuit Judge Robert Herzfeld listed postponed and canceled court dates due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
“I have canceled Saline County Juvenile (Delinquency/FINS) Court until April,” Herzfeld said in his post. “If you or someone you know is supposed to be here, then you should expect a call from juvenile court staff. If you don’t hear by noon (Friday, Mar. 13), please call in.”
According to Herzfeld, those expected in court should be contacted by noon today. Attorneys are directed to call Juvenile Director Carol Child or Deputy Director Jay Gwatney for a new court date.
Saline County Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips has also canceled his felony criminal docket that was scheduled Monday, Mar. 16.
“If you or someone you know is supposed to be in circuit court on Monday, please be in touch with your attorney so you can get a new court date,” Herzfeld said in his post.
Attorneys are asked to contact Phillips’ office for more information.