The Arkansas Department of Health has announced more positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
At 1:30 p.m., Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced via news conference that 218 people had tested positive for the illness.
As of 6:40 p.m., 232 cases have been confirmed, including the first two deaths as a result of virus complications.
Also, 10 have recovered in the Natural State.
Both deaths occurred in Central Arkansas, according to state officials, including a 91-year-old and an individual in their 50s.
During the news conference, officials warned that smokers are more at risk of suffering from the disease, resulting in a much harder recovery if contracted.
Thus far, 1,230 have been tested with 998 returning negative results in Arkansas.
As for Saline County, the count still remains at one positive case while 34 tests have been confirmed as negative at this time.
Across the nation, 53,660 have tested positive or COVID-19 while 703 have perished.
The Saline Courier will continue to keep communities updated regarding COVID-19, as information becomes available.