After a day without a confirmed positive case in Arkansas, eight more have now been added to the growing list of COVID-19 victims.
The Arkansas Department of Health announced today that 30 Arkansans are now battling the virus.
One of the new cases is located in Fayetteville, the first such case in Northwest Arkansas.
Currently, Washington, Cleburne, Faulkner, Pulaski, Saline, Garland, Jefferson, Cleveland, Lincoln and Desha counties have confirmed positive cases for the coronavirus.
In Saline, however, only one case has been reported.
Additionally, there are 50 individuals in the state currently under investigation, while 377 are being monitored by the Department of Health.
More than 230 have been cleared as negative cases as well.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson expects the number of positive tests to increase given the testing procedures are being administered heavier now.
He is expected to give a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today with more updates on the pandemic.