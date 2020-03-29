According to the Arkansas Department of Health, positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County have risen to five.
For the past two weeks, cases have stayed at one in the county.
Across the state, positive cases sit at 421 with five deaths and 28 recoveries.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. with an update regarding the pandemic.
Throughout the nation, there are now 124,763 positive cases with 2191 deaths and 2,612 recoveries.
Arkansas has tested 3,448 with 3,027 of those returning negative results.
More will be reported at www.salinecourier.com following Hutchinson's announcement.