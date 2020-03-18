In light of on-going COVID-19 concerns and Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s recent State of Emergency Declaration, the Arkansas Department of Health recommends voluntary suspension of all non-emergency or non-urgent dental care to all dental patients through April 3, or longer, depending on the severity of the pandemic in Arkansas. This recommendation is subject to change at the discretion of the governor and secretary of health.
The only dental care to be provided at this time should be emergency or urgent in nature that specifically addresses oral pain and/or oral infection management. Recommended guidelines suggest delaying treatment for high-risk patients who meet any of the following criteria:
• recently returned from overseas travel;
• present with a fever of 100.4+oF;
• aged 65 and older;
• have compromised immune systems and/or present with chronic disease (ASA 2 and above)
Universal precautions are to be strictly followed in order to minimize the possibility of disease transmission. Because of the frequent production of aerosols during emergency or urgent dental treatments, the following recommendations are advised:
•Use hand instruments only and avoid the use of ultrasonic/piezo scaling instruments for debridement.
•Utilize the dental dam to isolate the treatment area and place the high volume suction as close to the surgical site as possible in order to capture the generated aerosols.
•Change masks and follow proper disinfection protocol (including eyewear) between patients.
•Dental staff (including dentists) should record their own temperatures and physical status daily.
•Reception rooms should be closed to family members and all magazines and journals removed.
Patients with an acute respiratory illness may present for dental treatment at outpatient dental settings. It may not be possible to know the cause of any patient’s illness so it is important to follow this guidance and standard precautions at all times.
• Patients with an acute respiratory illness should be identified at check-in and placed in a single- patient room with the door kept closed.
• Seek to prevent the transmission of respiratory infections in healthcare settings by adhering to respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette.
• Offer a disposable surgical mask to persons who are coughing; and provide tissues and no-touch receptacles for used tissue disposal.
• Ill persons should wear a surgical mask when outside the patient room.
•Dental healthcare personnel assessing a patient with influenza-like or other respiratory illness should wear disposable surgical facemask, nonsterile gloves, gown, and eye protection (e.g., goggles) to prevent exposure.
•Patient and dental healthcare workers should perform hand hygiene (e.g., hand washing with non-antimicrobial soap and water, alcohol-based hand rub, or antiseptic handwash) after possible contact with respiratory secretions and contaminated objects/materials.
• Routine cleaning and disinfection strategies used during influenza seasons can be applied to the environmental management for COVID-19. More information can be found at
Collective actions taken by the dental community can help deter the proliferation of the COVID-19 virus in Arkansas. By rescheduling elective procedures, dental health professionals can do our part to prevent community spread, as well as help to preserve the limited supply of personal protective equipment that is critical for frontline healthcare personnel responding to this pandemic.
For the most up-to-date information and support, visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov.