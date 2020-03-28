Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced today that two more individuals have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the statewide total to five.
Both deaths reportedly occurred in the Central Arkansas area.
Also, total number of positive cases have risen to 404 with 24 now considered to be recovered.
Thus far, 3,342 tests have been administered with 2,938 returning negative.
Across the nation, 105,573 positive cases have been confirmed — by far the most of any country in the world — with 1,711 deaths and 921 recoveries.
On Friday, Hutchinson said recent models have projected as many as 3,500 cases in the state at the peak of the illness, which could occur as early as the first week of June.
He also added that as many as 700 individuals could be hospitalized during this time.
"My goal is to beat those numbers," Hutchinson said. "This is modeling based on what has happened in other states and what the experts tell us. It doesn't mean it has to happen in Arkansas. But those are the kinds of projections we are anticipating. As a state, we are trying to beat that trend curve ... but also want to prepare for the worst case scenario."
He also added that the state has placed an order for 500 additional ventilators for the state.
"This is a massive expansion of our current capacity," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson explained that while the order has been placed, the Department of Defense could decide to take those, or a number of them, for another state in need.
"We are going to fight for those," Hutchinson added. "We have to be ready to pay for them so we have the capacity that we need."
Also, 10 additional Arkansas National Guard personnel have been ordered to help assist the Arkansas Department of Health and the Army Corp of Engineers to expand the capacity of hospital beds in the state.
"That is what is needed to plan for the future," Hutchinson said. "To get ahead of the curve to make sure we don't have to make difficult choices down the road."
Hutchinson said that the other part of the equation to be prepared is to use the "tools we have at our hand to reduce the trend line — to reduce the number of cases and potential hospitalizations."
"To do that, I have to enlist the support of every Arkansan to not gather in groups of more than 10, to utilize social distancing and to follow the directives of the Department of Health," Hutchinson said. "We need everyone's assistance."
The governor's directive regarding groups of 10 or more went into affect Friday morning.
During his conference, it was announced that — if needed — law enforcement would be used to make sure people are following the directive.
Attorney Gen. Leslie Rutledge also spoke during the Friday conference, announcing that more than 500 cases of price gouging has been reported in the state.
Examples she gave were hospital masks going from $1 to $20 and a number of convenient stores increasing the price on toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
She said such acts can carry fines of up to $10,000 if convicted.
Rutledge also said her office is working closely with Amazon and eBay to make sure such instances are not occurring.