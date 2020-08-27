According to the Arkansas Department of Health, an 11th Saline County resident has died due to COVID-19. The death was reported today.
It is unknown who the 11th person is. The age and gender of this person is also unknown at this time, along with if this person passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Currently, Saline County has 1,475 confirmed cases with 231 active. Recoveries have risen to 1,233.
The Saline Courier continues to cover the pandemic closely each day.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to address the state at 1:30 p.m. today.