A seventh COVID-19-related death has been reported in Saline County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
It is unknown who the seventh person is. The age and gender of this person is also unknown at this time, along with if this person passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Patricia Caver Jacuzzi, 72 — the first reported COVID-19 death in the county — passed away April 3, according to her obituary. She was the first in the county.
In a recent report from a statewide newspaper, Mack Giles Sr., of Alexander, died July 6 due to the virus. He was 76.
Giles is not the most recent death, but is the second person identified to have lost his life due to COVID-19.
According to his obituary, he is survived by his children, Connie (Marzack) McAllister, Robin (Keith) Bly, Mack A. (Lekesha Robinson) Giles Jr. , Anthony Ellis, Patricia Ellis, Tyleah Phillips, Tamera Majors, Antoinette (Clark) Troupe and Ada Luz; 31 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings, James Giles, Brenda Rulli, Betty Giles, Ora Giles, Donald Giles, David (Christina) Giles, Daniel Giles and Sheila Giles-Wilson.
Currently, Saline County has 1,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 218 active and 888 recoveries.
More than 16,700 locals have tested negative for the virus.
The Saline Courier continues to report on the virus closely each day.