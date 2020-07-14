The Benton School Board approved a resolution suspending certain district policies in order to be in alignment with emergency legislation related to COVID-19 during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.
According to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Larry Smith, the resolution will allow Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton to make decisions for the district regarding COVID-19. A number of rules and procedures in the district could need to be waived immediately in regards to the ever changing pandemic.
“I would remind you last spring that we got about an hour and 15 minutes notice that we were shutting down,” Smith said. “A lot of things had to happen very quickly ... ”
The resolution allows for the suspension of board policies and administrative procedures that conflict with state and federal laws enacted relating to COVID-19.
Smith also added that the resolution is designed for the district to be able to act in a timely manner and primarily used if the district is operating in an online only educational situation.
The resolution will also allow the district to implement the federal Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act and the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act that are part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act for all all eligible employees.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced that the first day of the 2020-21 school year will be pushed back from Aug. 13 to Aug. 24 and no later than Aug. 26.
Hutchison also said the move was to give every district the time to be prepared, especially in the event of an outbreak of the virus.
Skelton spoke briefly at the end of the meeting regarding the upcoming school year, but did not give any details regarding plans.
“Dr. Smith is actually working with our PPC to determine what the exact start day will be,” Skelton said. “Once we get that determined, we will let you guys know that and make that publicly known as well. I hope to start back full-speed ahead with students on campus.”
Other items approved include:
• The sale of 2.55 acres of land along Arkansas 35.
• Approval of athletic insurance for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Approval of the purchase of playground equipment for Angie Grant Elementary.
• Activity account clean-up
• Contract disclosure for Jonathan Woolbright.
• Textbook purchases for Benton High School.
• Departmental reports.
A number of personnel recommendations were also approved. See a future edition of The Saline Courier for details.