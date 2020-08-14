The Arkansas Department of Health has reported another death in Saline County due to COVID-19.
The local death toll stands at eight with the most recent being the second this week.
It is unknown who the eighth person is. The age and gender of this person is also unknown at this time, along with if this person passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Currently, Saline County has 1,158 confirmed cases with 226 active. Recoveries have risen to 924.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to address the state at 1:30 p.m. today.