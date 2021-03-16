The Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday reported 211 confirmed new cases for a confirmed total of 257,449 with 2,084 confirmed active and 251,003 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 185 to 70,007 with 827 probable active and 68,094 recovered.
Confirmed deaths increased by 11 to 4,387 and there was one new probable death bringing its total to 1,106.
Hospitalizations went up by seven to 257 with 58 on ventilators.
The state received results for 2,614 PCR tests and 1,618 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 54, Benton with 49, Washington with 35, Faulkner with 22 and Baxter with 15.
Saline County has had 11,623 cumulative cases — 8,640 confirmed and 2,983 probable. Active cases are at 81 — 65 confirmed and 16 probable. There have been 11,377 recoveries — 8,437 confirmed and 2,940 probable The county has had 162 deaths — 136 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 29,526,518 cases with 536,494 deaths.