According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday, there were 132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 brining the total to 261,604 with 1,280 confirmed active.
Probable cases rose by 66 to 72,105 with 524 probable active cases.
Confirmed deaths increased by five to 4,530 and probable deaths went up by two to 1,176.
Hospitalizations rose by 13 to 177 with 24 on ventilators.
The state received the results for 1,746 PCR tests and 1,018 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 29, Pulaski with 26 and Washington with 22.
Saline County has had 11,802 cumulative cases — 8,748 confirmed and 3,054 probable. Active cases are at 43 — 30 confirmed and 13 probable. There have been 11,590 recoveries — 8,576 confirmed and 3,014 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 31,786,856 cases and 568,416 deaths.
The state has received results 2,291,620 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and given 1,558,345 doses or 68 percent.
There are 335,631 people partially immunized and 637,821 fully immunized.