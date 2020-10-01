The Arkansas Department of Health reported 921 new cases of COVID-19 in the state for a cumulative total of 81,531 confirmed cases with 6,552 active and 73,734 recovered.
Hospitalizations are down by five to 485 with 92 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 15 to 1,238.
Probable cases rose by increased by 203 to 3,290 with 692 active, 2,452 recovered and 146 probable deaths.
The state received results from 11,244 PCR tests and 1,154.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 79, Washington with 77, Benton with 55, Craighead with 40 and Sebastian with 37.
Saline County has had 2,130 total cases — 2,039 confirmed and 91 probable. Active cases are at 154 — 142 confirmed and 12 probable. There have been 1,952 recoveries — 1,875 confirmed and 77 probable. Deaths are at 23 — 21 confirmed and two probable.
Nationwide there have been 7,266,942 cases with 2,840,747 recoveries and 207,550 deaths.
The Saline Courier continues to provide updates on COVID-19.