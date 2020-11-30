The numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health show 966 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a confirmed cumulative total of 138,056 cases with 12,816 confirmed active and 122,926 recovered.
Hospitalizations increased by 33 to 1,063 with 201 on ventilators.
Deaths in the state rose by 30 to 2,295 since the pandemic began.
The ADH reported 146 new probable cases for a probable total of 19,303 with 3,324 active probable cases, 15,770 recoveries and 207 total probable deaths.
The state received results for 9,669 PCR tests and 531 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 153, Craighead with 86, Washington with 64, Garland with 58 and Benton with 56.
Saline County has had 4,889 total cases — 4,074 confirmed and 815 probable. Active cases are at 647 — 479 confirmed and 168 probable. There have been 4,184 recoveries — 3,540 confirmed and 644 probable. The county has had 57 deaths — 54 confirmed and three probable.
Nationally, there have been 13,492,101 cases with 5,065,148 recoveries and 267,600 deaths.
“Today's increase in hospitalizations will continue to strain our health care system," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the release for the numbers. "Our frontline workers need our help as we head into the winter months of this pandemic. Today, I received briefings from FDA Director Hahn; Dr. Fauci and Sec. Azar on the vaccine distribution plans as well as what is needed to meet the pressure on our health care system. Based upon national trends and expert concerns on the holiday season, it does seem that we are in the lull before the storm. I expect the antigen testing to pick up again later in the week and that is where many of the positive cases are identified. I applaud our health department team and all the health care workers who have been so diligent during this entire pandemic.”
Hutchinson will give his weekly briefing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.