President Donald Trump’s recent executive order deferring payroll tax obligations has caused some confusion.
Candice Cole, a small businesses partner at EGP PLLC CPAs and Consultants, discussed the order.
“Congressional Democrats and Republicans have been against using any sort of payroll tax holiday as an economic stimulus because they believe it is inefficient and slow,” Cole said. “It only provides a benefit to individuals who are employed, no benefit to those unemployed. Any relief employees receive is done so paycheck to paycheck, instead of as one lump sum like the economic stimulus payments made to individuals earlier in 2020.”
This order defers payroll taxes for those who make $4,000 bi-weekly, calculated on a pre-tax basis, or the the equivalent amount with respect to other pay periods.
The deferral will be for pay periods from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.
Cole explained this deferral means that, unless something else is done, that money will eventually have to be paid to the government.
She does not know how that will work, if payment will be required to pay it when people do their yearly taxes or if it will be paid back over time. Without direction from the U.S. Department of Treasury, she said no one knows. She hopes the guidance will be issued before Sept. 1.
The deferral will be without penalties or interest.
This order will allow employees to keep the 6.2 percent of their check that goes to Social Security.
Cole said in recent television interviews Trump has said he would like to make the deferral permanent and get rid of the tax. She is not sure if that is possible because only Congress has the authority to eliminate a tax.
“Due to the uncertainty, it may be less likely that employees and employers will take advantage of this deferral,” Cole said.
For those who process payroll, this is going to be one more complication. She said the other legislation related to the COVID-19 pandemic has already caused payroll to become more complex.
That is where firms like EPC come in. They have already worked to help their clients with the previous changes and plan to continue.
“We try to stay as up to date as possible,” Cole said.
Cole does not know if an employer can choose not to stop withholding the tax. She thinks that would become a legal issue.
One of the concerns that have been expressed is that if this tax were to end permanently, what the implications would be for Social Security, which is funded by the tax.
Cole does not believe the implications would be immediate, but it would cause problems longer term. She said Social Security already has funding issues, and more Baby Boomers are retiring adding to the strain.
For businesses or individuals with questions, Cole suggests seeing a CPA or labor attorney.
When Treasury issues guidance, she said CPAs should be able to share it with their clients.