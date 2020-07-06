Editor's Note: The following story is courtesy of content partner KATV Channel 7 Newss.
A body was recovered from the Spring River Sunday after a man went missing while canoeing, according to KATV content partner KAIT Region 8 News.
Jermie White, 49, of Jonesboro, was canoeing on the river with a group of people on Saturday, according to the Sharp County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses told deputies White went missing after jumping in to help someone.
The sheriff's office said they got a call around 2:30 p.m. about White going missing. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Hardy firefighters, and deputies from the sheriff's office responded and searched for White until dark.
Emergency crews began the search again on Sunday. The sheriff's office said White's body was found by divers around 9:30 a.m. around 75 to 100 yards away from the Riverbend Park area.