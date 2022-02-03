After Saline County was hit by winter weather overnight, crews are working to clear roads. Officials are encouraging residents to stay home.
According to Saline County Judge Jeff Arey, roads are slick and dangerous across the county especially on bridges and overpasses.
"I would certainly encourage people to stay home and not be out today," he said.
The County Road Department currently has five plow trucks and three graders working to clear the roads.
"So far the roads we have been able to plow seem to be clearing well, but of course, sleet is continuing to fall and temps will fall again tonight," he said.
Officials in Bryant and Benton echoed the same concerns and caution residents about driving.
If residents have to be on the roads, officials said drivers should travel slowly and use caution.
Both First Electric Cooperative and Entergy Arkansas are not reporting any power outages in Saline County.