Benton could soon be home to a world-champion cheeseburger. Crissy’s Pub Style burger has been selected as a finalist for the World Food Championships. Aaron Bradshaw, co-owner of the food truck with his wife Crissy Bradshaw, described the championships as the “super bowl of competitive cooking”.
Crissy’s Pub Style burger is headed to the “Super Bowl of competitive cooking”
Destin Davis
Destin Davis
