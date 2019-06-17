Saline County government and Saline County Economic Development Corporation officials will be hosting a lunch event Tuesday to give an update regarding the career and technical education center.
The soup and cornbread lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Benton Event Center with the program to follow at noon.
Saline County Judge Jeff Arey and SCEDC Executive Director Lamont Cornwell will give an update on the progress of the center until now.
Brian Black, with Black, Corley, Owens + Hughes Architects, is expected to present initial drawings for the center. Dr. Steve Rook, president of the College of the Ouachitas, and Dr. Chuck Welch president of the Arkansas State University System, will discuss educational opportunities and operations of the center.