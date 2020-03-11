Due to inclement weather, the groundbreaking ceremony for the voter-approved Career and Technical Education Center was held at the Benton Event Center on Monday.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was among those to attend and speak at the event.
"If not for (the voters') confidence, we wouldn't be here," said Saline County Judge Jeff Arey.
Superintendents and representatives from the six school districts that are part of the CTE Center were also at the event, along with representatives from the three chambers of commerce that worked to get the tax passed which will fund the facility.
Arkansas State University President Dr. Chuck Welch and ASU Three Rivers Chancellor Dr. Steve Rook both spoke during the event.
Arey said the initial idea for the center started with the Saline County Economic Development Corporation, which was represented by its Development Coordinator Shane Broadway and Executive Director Lamont Cornwell.
Originally, the groundbreaking was set Feb. 4, but the weather did not cooperate.
During the groundbreaking, Cornwell used a football analogy to give the history of working to get the center build. He talked about everyone who came together to make it happen and the obstacles it overcame.
"We did this as a team," Cornwell said.
The center was designed by Black, Corley, Owens and Hughes and is being built by CDI Builders.
Broadway talked about how this center is a legacy that will live on past those who made it happen.
Hutchinson finished by talking about how it fits into his objectives for the state. He is happy it will give students a choice and the center will work with industry to ensure students have the best training. He said centers like this make attracting business to the state easier.
The Development Council plans to have it open by fall 2021.