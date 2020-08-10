The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has now topped 50,000, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his daily briefing today.
Saturday there were 772 new cases, 572 Sunday and 645 today, bringing the total number of cases to 50,028.
More than 42,100 Arkansans have recovered and 7,343 cases remain active.
Hospitalizations went down by six to 508 with 117 on ventilators. Deaths rose by 11 to 555. Hutchinson said half of those reported were delayed and did not occur in the previous 24 hours.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 61, Sebastian with 52, Garland with 50, Saline with 43, Jefferson with 40, Craighead with 32, Benton with 21 and Independence with 20.
Saline County has had 1,046 cases with 190 active, 850 recovered and six deaths.
Across the country, there have been 5,063,770 cases with 1,656,864 recoveries and 163,156 deaths.
Hutchinson discussed President Donald Trump’s recent executive order. He said he and his cabinet secretaries have been working to determine how it will affect Arkansas.
The order relates to unemployment compensation and requires the state to provide funding for part of the plan. Hutchinson believes the best choice would be for Congress to pass a stimulus package.
Currently, there are 120,000 people on either traditional or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the state.
