Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis expects many Saline County residents will take advantage of the opportunity to vote absentee for the upcoming general election.
In July, Secretary of State John Thurston announced he interpreted the law to allow those with concerns about voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic to vote absentee.
“I am in full agreement with the secretary of state’s interpretation of this and I fully support that,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a briefing announcing the decision last month.
Those applying for an absentee ballot will be able to check that they will be absent due to illness on the form.
Curtis said Saline County has 75,000 registered voters with a wide variety of ballots based on where each person resides. By applying for a ballot, the resident can ensure they receive the correct one for where they live.
Residents can visit the Saline County Courthouse to pick up an application or download it at www.salinecounty.org under the County Clerk section. They can return it in person or by mail to Doug Curtis, County Clerk, 215 North Main St. Suite 9, Benton, AR 72015.
If they choose to drop it off, Curtis said they will not receive their ballot the same day because the applications must be processed.
“Because of the virus, we are getting a lot of requests,” he said.
Voters can choose to pick up their ballot when it is ready or have it mailed to them.
Currently, for drop-off or pick up, the County Clerk’s office is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 501-303-5630.
If someone is unable to bring in their ballot, they can have a designated bearer take the ballot to the courthouse, but any bearer can only deliver ballots for no more than two voters. There identification will be checked.
Voters will receive a packet with information on how to vote. It will include a voter statement voters will have to complete and send back with the ballot along with a photo of the voter’s ID. There will be a large white envelope the ballot must be placed in and sealed.
Curtis said his office will begin opening the main envelopes two weeks prior to the election to verify all the correct items and information are included. The ballot envelope will remain sealed until the election when it will be opened and counted.
Until they are counted, Curtis said the envelopes will be stored in a sealed metal box that requires two people to seal.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The completed ballot must be returned, via mail or in person, no later than Nov. 3.
The deadline to register to vote Nov. 3 is Oct. 3. A person must register at least 30 days before they cast their ballot.
Those transferring registration from one county to another can do so up until the Friday before the election (Oct. 31.).
Early voting is set to begin Oct. 19. Not all polling locations have been set. However, Curtis said the Vote Here Building in Benton will be a polling place.
Curtis encourages anyone who is concerned about the virus to vote absentee.