A group of area churches is coming together for Dare to Share from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 4, at Sardis United Methodist Church, located at 10715 W. Sardis Road in Bauxite.
"Dare to Share is a ministry involving several different churches to help provide school supplies, shoes, hygiene products and haircuts," said Coordinator Jennifer Stiedle. "We also provide a meal to the kids of Saline County."
The churches taking part in the ministry are Sardis United Methodist Church, Springlake Church of the Nazarene, Grace Church in Hensley and Healing Waters Ministry.
This is the 10th year for the event.
Stiedle said it started because Sardis UMC is on the line between three school districts. While one school district has a program to help students receive the supplies they need, the church realized children all over Saline County need help.
Last year, she said they were able to serve more than 600 students.
Families will attend to the event and register their children. Each child will receive a backpack full of school supplies, be fitted for new shoes and socks, be able to pick out a clothing item from a selection of new and gently used items, pick up hygiene kits and get their hair cut all for free.
"We want them to go to school with a fresh outlook," Stiedle said.
Hamburgers and hot dogs for the event are being provided by Everett Buick GMC.
Stiedle hopes to be able to serve 700 children this year.
The ministry is accepting donations and volunteers for the event. It needs volunteers the week leading up to the event to help sort items and the day to help with distribution.
Anyone interested in making a donation or volunteering can call the church office Monday through Thursday at 501-557-2129 or Siedle at 501-838-4309.
"I think it is very important to give back to the community, especially those who are disadvantaged or need help," Stiedle said, adding school supplies can be expensive for many families.