The deadline to pay Saline County taxes is approaching quickly. Normally, the deadline is on Oct. 15, but this year that date lands on a Saturday. Due to the conflict, people will have until Oct. 17, the following Monday, to pay their taxes.
Deadline for tax payments quickly approaching
- Destin Davis
- Updated
Destin Davis
