During Gov. Asa Hutchinson's daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha discussed testing for the state.
She explained when a person first becomes infected it can take up to 14 days for them to become ill, but most people start showing symptoms within five to six days.
Those with the virus can spread the virus one to two days before symptoms appear. Some people have the virus and never show symptoms but can spread it, she continued.
"Which is why it is important to wear a cloth face covering," Dillaha said.
Once a person begins to show symptoms, Dillaha said they need to isolate for 10 days. Those with weaker immune systems should isolate for 20 days.
Dillaha said identifying those with the virus is an important strategy to prevent the spread.
Those who may be ill need to have a PCR test administered. She explained that while originally the test was done by sticking swabs through the nose to the back of the throat, now testing is easier. Patients can even administer it themselves.
"The PCR test is the most accurate test we have," she said.
The issue with the PCR tests is they rely on a lab to determine the results. Depending on the lab, it can take days to get the results. Some commercial labs are so overwhelmed or do not have the reagents they need that the results are not being returned in a timely manner.
The faster test is the antigen test which can return results in 15 to 20 minutes. Dillaha said this test is only for those with symptoms. Those without symptoms should take a PCR test. Due to false negatives, someone who receives a negative test will need to get a PCR test to confirm.
The issue with the antigen tests is getting supplies. Hutchinson said the federal government has been purchasing supplies for use by nursing homes.
The state has 1,200 antigen test kits that will be distributed to Health Units with priority given to students and teachers.
Hutchinson believes, with the antigen and PCR tests, there is enough testing available to support schools reopening.
The third type of test is the antibody test. Dillaha said this test is not to determine if someone should isolate. An antibody test only returns positive if the person is past the point they can spread the infection. Its purpose is more to help the state figure out who has been sick, not to diagnose.
Hutchinson said the state has sufficient testing to show the level of spread which is flat or down. He added that more than 4,000 test results received most days is more than the state "dreamed of being able to do daily three months ago."
"Obviously, I would like to get it a little higher," he said.
Hutchinson discussed the state's plan to address equity in online instruction. He said some students are choosing online learning and there could be a point schools may need to shift online.
There was initially $24 million devoted to rural broadband grants to expand broadband access.
He thanked the Legislative Council for supporting an additional $100 million of Arkansas funds for the grants.
The state has also been providing Wi-Fi access points to schools across the state for students who do not have access.
As for daily numbers, cases of COVID-19 rose by 410 to 53,487 total cases with 46,970 recovered and 5,898 active.
Hospitalizations increased by 16 to 492, with 122 on ventilators. Deaths went up by 16 to 619.
The top counties with at least 20 new cases were Sebastian with 44, Pulaski with 40 and Washington with 29.
Saline County had 1,277 total cases of COVID-19 with 277 active, 992 recovered and eight deaths.
Nationally, there have been 5,462,976 cases with 1,866,580 recoveries and 171,120 deaths.
In the 24 hours leading to the briefing, the state received results for 4,675 tests.
Hutchison holds his briefings at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.