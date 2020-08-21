The number of new cases of COVID-19 took a leap to 887 bringing the cumulative total to 55,652, according to numbers provided by Gov. Asa Hutchinson during his daily briefing Friday.
"That is a higher number," Hutchinson said, referencing the previous days number of 549.
There have been 49,135 recoveries and 5,854 cases are active.
Deaths had the largest single-day increase with 22 reported. There have been 663 deaths since the pandemic began in March. Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said of the 22, 11 were from nursing homes. Seven of those were in one nursing home in Little River County.
"This draws the importance of maintaining (the nursing home) population," Romero said.
He explained the restrictions for nursing home visits may seem harsh but they are there to protect the residents.
Four of the newly reported deaths actually occurred in July.
Hospitalizations rose by 10 to 509 with 120 people on ventilators.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 80, Washington with 57, Benton with 47, Sebastian with 38, Pope with 33, Stone with 30, Faulkner with 29, Lonoke with 25, Craighead with 24, Crawford with 23, Crittenden with 22, Sevier with 21 and Garland, Independence and Poinsett all with 20.
In Saline County, there have been 1,334 cases of COVID-19 with 271 active, 1,053 recovered and 10 deaths.
Nationally, there have been 5,600,107 cases with 1,947,035 recoveries and 174,761 deaths.
The graphs show all health regions have some amount of uptick.
Testing for the day was 6,396.
Hutchinson expressed concerns that people are attending large gatherings that are causing the uptick in cases.
Romero clarified that those gatherings might be at a pool. He said that extended-family gatherings can also cause spread if social distancing and masks are not enforced.
Hutchinson said there is good news for the economy, however. The newly released unemployment numbers for July is down to 7.1 percent, a 1-percent decrease from June. The number is 3 percent below the national unemployment rate.
He said that means 1,400 more people are working in the state.
"We consider this good news for Arkansas," Hutchinson said.
He also announced the state has met its goal of testing all state inmates. There were 14,650 tests with 5,120 positive, a 35-percent positivity rate.
There were 4,728 staff tested with 378 positive.
The state is making plans to test the incarcerated population more in the future. There will also be testing as needed.
Secretary of Corrections Solomon Graves said in the last two and half weeks of testing the department administered 8,080 tests with results returned for 6,699. Of those, 6,406 returned negative and 293 positive, resulting in a 4.3-percent positivity rate.
He believes that reflects the department's mitigation efforts.
He was grateful for the staff, the Department of Emergency Management and the Arkansas National Guard for completing the tests.
He also expressed gratitude for the inmates being cooperative, not only with testing but wearing masks.
The department has reduced the prison population to help with social distancing with more inmates scheduled for early release.
Prisons are still not permitting visitors. To help with that, the cost of virtual visitation and phone calls has been reduced and those services are being made available longer than usual.
He does not want to risk someone outside the population bringing in the virus.
Romero also clarified that athletes who have been released from quarantine by the Arkansas Department of Health will still need to be cleared by their doctor before they can take part in any sports.
ADH Chief of Staff Stephanie Williams made two announcements.
First, she said the extension for medical marijuana card expirations ends Sept. 30. Those needing to renew should do so on paper or online prior. They can be certified via telemedicine.
She also wanted to alert the public to scammers posing as contact tracers. She said these scammers ask for bank accounts and other financial information.
"That is something legitimate contact tracers never do," she said.
There has also been a report of someone posing as a health inspector saying the business needed to pay money for their inspection. She said inspectors do not take money.
Those concerned can contact the ADH to verify the inspector is legitimate. They can call or send in information online.
Hutchinson said the state is working hard to prepare schools to start Monday, including providing a personal protection equipment stockpile to those districts that have not received their orders.
Romero once again clarified that a negative test could mean that the virus is still in its incubation stage and those who have been exposed must quarantine for 14 days.
Hutchinson emphasized those rules are not arbitrary. He understands it can cause hardship, but he wants people to understand this is a tough virus.
"You have to take it seriously," he said.
Hutchinson holds his briefings at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.