The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the community's help to locate a man who was reported missing.
Anthony Walters, 40, was last seen in the area of Mill Creek Road in Mabelvale on January 11 of this year after leaving his home on foot. At that time he was wearing a dark brown jacket, blue jeans and a white shirt.
The last contact with Anthony was by phone January 29th. Since that time, family has been unable to make contact with him and have now reported him missing, according to the SCSO.
Anthony is described as 5'-feet, 10-inches tall, 190 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair. He also has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
Anyone who has seen or had contact with Walters is encouraged to contact the SCSO from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 501-303-5609 or by calling the 24-hour line at 501-303-5648.