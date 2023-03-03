Garland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in the 300 block of Long Island Drive.
featured
Deputies investigate suspected murder-suicide in Garland County
- Courier Staff Report
-
-
Latest News
- Deputies investigate suspected murder-suicide in Garland County
- Bauxite soccer sweeps to start season
- Tigers eke past Hornets in 1st round
- Givens gets 2nd state title, Outstanding Wrestler
- Council takes steps for Wastewater Master Plan
- Arkansas House approves Sanders' education overhaul proposal
- As Tennessee, others target drag shows, many wonder: Why?
- GCSO investigating gunshot deaths of man, woman
Most Popular
Articles
- Arkansas Senate approves Sanders' Arkansas LEARNS bill
- GCSO investigating gunshot deaths of man, woman
- Former teacher brings racial concerns to school board
- Depth, experience abound for Benton Panthers baseball
- Big Red stores to be acquired by Canadian firm; local businesses will become Circle K properties
- Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run involving 13-year-old boy
- Residents bring infrastructure concerns to Benton City Council
- Arkansas Senate approves bill creating obscenity standards for libraries
- Rep. Hawk says legislature is working on a bill that would allow high school athletes to use NIL
- 50 cent sale at both library branches
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.