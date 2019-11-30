The Saline County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for a man who has been named a suspect in a shooting. The incident reportedly occurred at 1 a.m. today in the 6500 block of East Sardis Road in Hensley, according to Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.
John E Grable was allegedly involved in the shooting which injured several individuals.
Grable is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and 205 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.
It is believe that the incident was related to a domestic disturbance. Currently the victims are in varying conditions in area hospitals, Traylor said.
Grable should be considered and dangerous. Police urge that no one attempt to make contact with him, Traylor added.
Anyone with information about the incident or Grable's whereabouts are encouraged to contact detectives at 501-303-5647 or 911. Information may be reported anonymously.
Further information will be reported as it becomes available.