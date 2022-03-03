At approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Buffington Road and Point View after receiving a report of an accident involving injury.
Deputies reportedly observed a gray Ford F-150 truck partially in the roadway and partially in the driveway of a residence. A black motorcycle was under the truck, according to Captain Ron Parsons with the Saline County Sheriff's Office.
Medical personnel from Pafford Ambulance Service and Turtle Creek Fire Department attempted to performing lifesaving measures on a white male, 39, next to the accident. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Parsons said, adding that the name of the individuals is not be released at this time.
"It appeared the motorcycle attempted to pass the truck at high rate of speed as the truck was turning into a driveway. The motorcycle was unable to stop due to its high speed and struck the truck and slid underneath the truck," Parsons said.