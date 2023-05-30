Details of high speed chase, wreck released

An early morning shoplifting complaint on May 4 turned into a high speed pursuit on Military Road ended in a fiery crash into the Fred Briner Law Firm office.
Benton Police Department officers responded to the Kum & Go on a shoplifting call around 4:10 a.m. on May 4, according to the crash report. When officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot and officers gave chase.
“The initial pursuit was on foot,” Krista Petty, media specialist for the Benton Police Department, said Friday. “The officers didn't know there was a vehicle until the suspects got into the car and fled.” The vehicle was not parked at the Kum & Go.
Police then pursued the fleeing vehicle at a high rate of speed, nearing 100 mph at some points, Petty said.
The vehicle, a 2008 Toyota SXD, approached the curve at the intersection of Military Road and Main Street at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate the curve, leaving the roadway, according to the report. The vehicle traveled approximately 257 feet southwest until it struck the side of the law firm's building, resulting in injuries to the driver and passenger.
The car caught fire but the flames were extinguished by the officers, Petty said. The amount of damage to the vehicle was unknown.
Driver Jacob Holloway 21 Hot Springs Village was air lifted by Baptist MedFlight to Baptist Health Extended Care Hospital in Little Rock for serious injuries according to the report.
Petty said Holloway remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
The extent of damage to the building and cost of repairs was unavailable Friday due to attorney Fred Briner being out of his office.
According to the accident report, the unsafe actions Holloway is accused of include reckless operation, inattentive, careless, negligent or erratic operation, and under influence of alcohol. Other actions lists running off the roadway.
Passenger Joshuah Bolton, 22, of Jessieville, was taken to Saline Memorial Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
Petty said the release of the information about the accident was due to the serious injuries Holloway sustained.
“The investigation and everything has been on hold due to his being in the hospital,” Petty said. No charges have been filed against Bolton, and are pending the conclusion of the investigation and Bolton's recovery.
If there are charges filed, a felony charge of fleeing could result from the high speed chase, which ended with injuries.
“People just don't seem to understand, you can't take that curve at high speed,” Petty said, noting that two years ago the law firm's building was struck in a similar accident.
Petty said she wished the public was better educated about the dangers of fleeing from police officers in vehicles.
“People think the officers enjoy those pursuits, that's not the case,” Petty said. “But officers are going to try and stop them when they are driving like that because at some point, bystanders are going to be hurt.”