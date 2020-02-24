The Benton Police Department has released information about a reported incident involving a Bryant football player.
Catrell Wallace, 18, of Bryant, turned himself into the Saline County Detention Center early this morning in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred during the early morning hours of Jan. 1.
"Wallace was 18 years of age at the time of the incident; the victim was 12. Although it appears to have been a consensual encounter, BNPD detectives were able to determine that Wallace had reason to believe the victim was underage at the time of the crime. It was also noted that Wallace instructed witnesses to lie about the crime in an effort to conceal it," according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.
In connection with the incident, Wallace faces felony charges of sexual assault and tampering.
The Bryant School District issued this statement about the incident:
"We were made aware of the arrest of one of our students. At this time, we have no information that the alleged incident happened at school or at a school sponsored event," according to a statement from the Bryant School District. "We consider this a law enforcement investigation and refer all questions to the Benton Police Department."
Petty added that this incident is still under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.
In December, Wallace committed to play football at the University of Arkansas.
As a senior, Wallace led the team with five blocked punts and was able to make 59 tackles with four going for loss. He also had two sacks.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.