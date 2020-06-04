The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of Alexander Police Officer Scott Hutton, 36, of Bryant.
Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to 15458 Evergreen in Alexander about 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Hutton wounded by a gunshot and lying outside the residence. Life saving measures were being administered to Hutton by an Alexander police officer.
Hutton was transported to a Little Rock hospital where physicians pronounced him dead.
Two people who were at the residence at the time of the shooting have been questioned by state police special agents assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
The Alexander Police Department confirmed today that the officer died after another officer fired their weapon.
The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave.
Hutton’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined.
The state police investigation is continuing and upon being completed will be presented to the prosecuting attorney of jurisdiction to determine whether any criminal charge should be filed or if the shooting was accidental.
Questions relating to the duty status of either officer at the time of the incident, or the administrative status of the surviving officer should be directed to the Alexander Police Department.