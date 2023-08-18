According to researchers at Boston University, about one in every 5,000 people live to be 100 or more years old.
Dick Mooney of Benton joined this exclusive group on Aug. 17.
“A 100-year-old Jew, that’s me. If you want to see a 100-year-old Jew, look,” said Mooney, as members of the community and local leaders gathered Wednesday afternoon at Benton City Hall to celebrate Mooney’s centennial birthday. Proclamations were read from the Arkansas State House, Senate, the City of Benton, and Saline County.
Mooney was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1923, and moved to Arkansas in the 1950s as a construction superintendent to build the Alcoa Plant.
“He loved Benton so much that he was determined to retire in Benton,” said Mayor Tom Farmer.
The celebration of Mooney's life was not just about his professional accomplishments; it delved into his personal history as well.
Raised by his grandmother in Williamstown, West Virginia, he spent his teenage years with his mother and stepfather in Charleston, where he ultimately graduated. His summers in New York, spent with his biological father, added to the chapters of his unique life story.
His academic journey led him to the University of Cincinnati, where he pursued studies in chemistry. This path ultimately took him to Hanford, Washington, where he played a role in the development of the atomic bomb and had the opportunity to meet the renowned physicist Robert Oppenheimer.
Mooney was an integral part of the Saline County community. He was instrumental in the first lighting of the Saline County Courthouse during the Christmas season, a tradition that carries on to this day.
Farmer declared Aug. 17 as “Richard J. Silverglade Mooney Day” in the City of Benton and County Judge Matt Brumley did the same for the county.
Shane Broadway, Rep. Lanny Fite, State Senator Kim Hammer, Farmer, and Brumley all gave speeches honoring the life of Mooney, highlighting his importance to the county.
Broadway, who serves as vice president for University Relations at the Arkansas State University System and served as the state Speaker of the House from 2001-2003, was Mooney’s neighbor for several years and shared some heartwarming stories about their times. Broadway referred to Mooney as “Uncle Dick.”
“I had the honor to be the neighbor of the retired admiral of the Navy Landing for several years, I was also his driver,” said Broadway.
Broadway then read letters from President Joe Biden and Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrating Mooney’s 100th birthday.
Former County Judge Jeff Arey was also Mooney’s neighbor and he shared some of their experiences.
“I’ve been lucky enough to be Mooney and Mary Kay’s (Mooney’s wife) neighbor and they have been great neighbors,” said Arey.
Although Arey and Mooney are no longer neighbors, Arey said there is a sign where Mooney used to live that serves as a reminder of his presence.
“It was a sign hanging on the front porch on the side and it said ‘Mooney’s Corner’. I just thought how fitting that is to have the sign there and it just made me feel good,” said Arey.